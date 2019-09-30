PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Two newlyweds, including a woman who was still in her wedding dress, were arrested after allegedly assaulting Prescott Police officers over the weekend, police say.

Police say they responded to a local business around 9:30 p.m. after reports that a woman in a wedding dress, later identified as Ashley Jordan, attempted to assault an employee.

Officers responded and came into contact with a group of people arguing. A Chino Valley man, identified as Eric Cordova, became aggressive toward officers and police say he postured like he was going to attempt to get physical with officers.

An officer tried to restrain Cordova, who resisted the officer, police say. The two eventually fell to the ground during the struggle and multiple people in the group began assaulting the officer, trying to prevent Cordova's arrest.

Jordan, the woman in the dress, allegedly struck an officer in the face and pushed another.

Cordova and Jordan got married that day, police say.

Four people in total were booked into Yavapai County Jail. Jordan, 30 and Cordova, 32, were booked on aggravated assault of an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Dustin Trout, 31, of Tempe, was arrested for aggravated assault of an officer, disorderly conduct and obstructing of justice. Amos Puckett, 25, of Nevada, was arrested for obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.

Two Prescott Police Officers suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercations..