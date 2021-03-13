PD: 3 people stabbed after large fight erupts at Chandler Fashion Square Mall

Video from Sky 12 shows several people being interviewed by police in the parking lot and at least one person being treated.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Multiple people were stabbed after a fight at Chandler Fashion Square Mall escalated violently, according to police.

Chandler police say two large groups of juveniles fought inside the mall, and three of them were stabbed during the melee.

One victim ran through the mall while bleeding, according to police.

All three victims were rushed to the hospital and are expected to recover.

The circumstances leading up to the fight are still being investigated, but police say multiple videos of the incident are being reviewed.

Police say no arrests have been made, but investigators say all parties involved have left the mall and there is no longer any threat.