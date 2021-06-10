PD: Man was driving 108 mph at time of crash that killed two women in Glendale

Jer Saun Anthony Simpson-Ramsey, 33, reportedly caused the crash that killed two women.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man was arrested for allegedly causing a crash that killed two women after speeding in Glendale, going at least 108 mph.

Court paperwork alleges Jer Saun Anthony Simpson-Ramsey, 33, was driving a Ford Mustang at excessive speeds on Bethany Home Road near 55th Avenue in Glendale on April 4 when he caused a fatal crash.

A witness said Simpson-Ramsey was speeding when he passed traffic in the two-way left-turn lane and ran a red light at 55th Avenue.

The Mustang hit a Honda Odyssey going north in the intersection.

The crash left two women dead in the Honda.

Simpson-Ramsey had to be pulled from the car. He reportedly had alcohol and weed in his system.

Investigators believe he was driving 130 mph on Bethany Home Road before hitting the breaks at the intersection, slowing down to 108 mph, court documents show.

Simpson-Ramsey was also driving with a suspended license.

He faces charges of manslaughter.