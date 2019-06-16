CHANDLER, Ariz. - A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting overnight at an Airbnb house party in Chandler, according to police. But, police say the suspect turned himself in Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at a rented residence near Ray Road and McClintock Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say they received multiple shots fired calls and there were "scores" of people that fled from the home.

When Chandler PD officers arrived on scene, there was only one person left, a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

That man would die from his injuries.

Around 8:30 a.m., the shooting suspect turned himself in to the Chandler Police Department and is now speaking with detectives. Police say there are no other persons of interest at this time and the matter is under investigation.