PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a Sunday night double shooting that hospitalized two men.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 11:00 p.m. near W. Mountain View Road and N. 15th Avenue.

A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old man had serious gunshot wounds, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the suspected shooter was arguing with his girlfriend.

He left the home and his girlfriend called her adult sons to help her move out.

Police say the suspect returned and shot her sons. He fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Silent Witness.

