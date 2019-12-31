A man is recovering after he was kidnapped, robbed and shot in Phoenix on Sunday, police say.

Court documents say a man was sleeping in his Jeep Wrangler parked at an apartment complex near Baseline Road and 44th Street early Sunday morning after having an argument with his girlfriend.

The victim, identified in court records as Anthony, says a man wearing a ski mask knocked on the window and said Anthony was parked in his parking space. The victim partially rolled down the window and the man then pointed a pistol at his head and ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle, court documents say.

Two other men wearing ski masks showed up and they forced Anthony in the backseat of the Jeep.

They drove Anthony to an ATM and forced him to take out money. They then drove him to the area of 71st Avenue and Greenway Road and told him to get out of the Jeep and walk away backward.

Anthony told investigators that's when one of the men pointed the gun at him and he turned around and ran. He ran east towards 71st Avenue.

He was shot in the lower back as he was running away, court documents allege. Anthony told police he believes shot toward him six to eight times.

Anthony ran to nearby homes looking for help. A person called 911 and Anthony was taken to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, police reported.

Investigators say the suspects took Anthony's phone and the Jeep. Police were able to trace his phone and found the Jeep parked in front of a home near Carver Drive and 21st Street.

Police say the three suspects were still inside the Jeep when they arrived. The suspects sped away through the neighborhood until they eventually stopped near 20th Street and E. Euclid Avenue.

Police arrested Roderick Jabri Smith, 18, and two juveniles.

MCSO

Smith allegedly admitted to pointing the gun at the victim and forcing him to withdraw $300 to $600 from an ATM.

Smith reportedly told investigators they drove around with the victim and smoked weed.

Smith claims he stayed in the Jeep when the victim was told to get out. He says the other two suspects got out with the victim. That's when he says he heard several gunshots, according to court documents.

Smith is a convicted felon and is on probation. His bond was set at $75,000. He was ordered to not have any contact with his co-defendants.

He will be back in court on January 6.