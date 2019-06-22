PHOENIX - Several homeowners faced terror early Saturday morning around 2:25 a.m when a man allegedly fired bullets into several homes located near 51st Avenue and Greenway Road, police say.

According to Phoenix police, officers were directed to a home where a security alarm was activated. The resident in the home told officers a bullet went through the back door and said someone might be hiding in the home.

Officers found the suspect in a lower bedroom in the home and took him into custody.

It is believed that four as many as four houses total were struck by bullets, but police said there were no injuries.

Police have not released the name of the 28-year-old suspect but said he was booked on four counts of discharging a firearm at a residence, burglary, criminal damage and fire a gun within city limits.