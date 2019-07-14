CHANDLER, Ariz. - The Chandler Police Department says a man shot and killed his wife "inadvertently" when he was unloading his firearm early Sunday morning and police arrested him for 2nd degree murder.

Police say they received a call around 5 a.m. from a "hysterical female" who said someone had been shot near Chandler Boulevard and Price Road.

Officers arrived on scene to find 31-year-old Elshaymaa Elmesilhy with gunshot wounds. Elmesilhy was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

On Sunday afternoon, police said they arrested Elmesilhy's husband, 37-year-old Mustafa Hussein.

According to the police report, Hussein arrived home from work and was in the process of unloading his 9mm handgun when he "inadvertently" shot Elmesilhy.

Hussein told police he got his gun case out of his closet and put it on the foot of the bed where his wife was laying. He had thought he removed the magazine from the gun and he cycled the slide on the gun, ejecting a single cartridge onto the bed.

Hussein then pointed the gun towards the window behind where his wife was lying in bed and he then pulled the trigger and shot his wife in the chest, the police report states.

Family members came in the room and Hussein panicked and picked up the gun to show them what he did and fired a second round into the bedroom floor accidentally, according to the police report.

Hussein said he has had firearm training, which he received while working for the military, police say in the report.

Hussein called 911 along with Elmesilhy’s sister who was staying at the couple's home along with their two young children.

Hussein was booked into jail on one count of 2nd degree murder.

This is a developing story, we will update with new information as it becomes available.