PHOENIX - Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix was evacuated after a robbery at one of the stores.

Phoenix police officers have secured the scene and said there are no reported injuries.

Police also say there was not a shooting.

"This is not a valid shooting. There are no injuries. Some type of object was used to break glass and a business was robbed," Maggie Cox with Phoenix PD said. "The suspects are outstanding. The investigation is ongoing and I will provide updates as they become available."

