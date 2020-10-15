PD: Armed robbery suspect in custody after barricade situation in Phoenix

The shooting happened on Hadley Street near Central Avenue and Buckeye Road. The suspect was not injured, police say.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a police shooting in Phoenix Thursday afternoon and the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.

Phoenix PD says the suspect was not injured in the shooting and was taken into custody.

The shooting happened on Hadley Street near Central Avenue and Buckeye Road and was the result of a standoff with the suspect, who had refused to come out of a home.

After negotiating for several hours, police say the man came to the door and pointed a gun at officers and that's when an officer fired his gun, according to Phoenix PD. The single shot did not hit the suspect, police say.

The suspect wasn't injured and surrendered shortly after, police say.