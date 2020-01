PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they've arrested a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Saturday.

The shooting reportedly happened on Saturday around 8 a.m. near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

Sammy Williams, 23, is accused of shooting a 30-year-old man during an argument.

The victim died at the scene, police say.

