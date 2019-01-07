GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police arrested two 18-year-old men and a 15-year-old in connection to multiple robberies and the murder of a man on Saturday morning, Glendale PD says.

PREVIOUSLY: Glendale police identify man found shot dead early Saturday

Osmin Aristides Diaz, 41, was found just before 6 a.m. Saturday along the roadway near 51st Avenue, just north of Bethany Home Road, police said. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

While Glendale officers were on scene, Phoenix Police contacted Glendale PD, saying they were looking for a Dodge truck connected to two robberies that was last seen going into Glendale.

While officers discussed the connections in the cases, another robbery involving the same type of truck was reported in Glendale when a man was held at gunpoint and had personal belongings stolen.

One of the items stolen was a cell phone, which police were able to track, find the truck and place the three suspects under arrest. After further investigation, police believe the trio were connected to the murder of Diaz.

The two 18-year-old suspects were identified as E'Marquis Beasley (left) and Nathan Gomez (right). The 15-year-old suspect was not identified as they are a juvenile.

Each suspect is charged with first degree murder, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated robbery. These charges stem from alleged crimes in Glendale. The suspects could face more charges out of Phoenix, police say.