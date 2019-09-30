PHOENIX — A father was arrested after his 3-month-old baby boy taken was discovered to have several broken bones at a Phoenix hospital. Police said the father admitted to squeezing the baby when he got frustrated with him.

The baby’s mother took him to the hospital on Friday when the hospital personnel discovered and reported the injuries to police.

The baby had several fractures including some healed broken ribs, a fractured skull, broken clavicle, a dislocated leg bone and other injuries, according to the police report.

The mother didn’t tell medical staff how the injuries happened, but when she was interviewed by police, she told them the 3-month-old's father, Aldo Yunior Jesus Rios-Perez, 21, was the baby’s primary caretaker, the report reads.

On Friday, police arrested Rios-Perez, who admitted to police during an interview to squeezing and shaking the baby, the report states.

According to the report, Rios-Perez told police that about a month ago, then he said about two weeks ago, he was squeezed the victim so hard that he thought he was going to break the victim’s spine, so he stopped.

Rios-Perez told police that on Sept. 26 (a day before the baby was taken to the hospital) he was really frustrated with the baby because he was crying, the report reads.

Rios-Perez continued to tell police that he had the baby was in the car seat and started to shake the car seat so had that the side of car seat hit the baby’s head, according to the report.

The report states Rios-Perez told police the baby was crying in pain and he stopped when he realized he was hurting the baby.

Rios-Perez also said that during that morning, the day the baby was taken to the hospital, Perez got frustrated with the baby and stuck the baby with the back of his hand making him bleed, according to the report.

The report reads that Perez grabbed and forced the baby’s leg up when he was changing his diaper.

Perez faces multiple child abuse charges and the preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 8.

