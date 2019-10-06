TEMPE, Ariz. - Three people are in jail after court documents show they stole multiple pairs of shoes after threatening the victims with a machete and even pistol-whipping a victim.

It all started when Matthew Weston and Desraye Barragan went to a residence in Tempe on June 6 near Broadway Road and Loop 101 to do laundry. The two were in an apartment of someone they knew for years, who showed the two his shoe collection, court docs say.

The two left the apartment but returned later that night, around 1:45 a.m. on June 7. The victim was in his apartment with his girlfriend when Weston, Barragan and Adriene Peralta showed up to his door, saying Weston forgot a sweatshirt.

After they entered the apartment, court docs say the victim saw Weston pointing a black handgun at him, telling him not to move. Barragan entered the apartment and was holding a machete, according to court docs. Peralta also entered the apartment holding a black handgun.

According to court documents, Weston raised the gun up and swung the butt of the gun down on the victim's forehead, causing a laceration. The suspects went to the victim's closet and began taken boxes of shoes and then left the apartment.

These were the stolen shoes, which have an approximate value of $1,200, per court documents:

2 pairs of Nike VaporMax

Jordan 12 (blue)

Jordan 12 (wool)

Jordan 12 (Chinese New Year)

Jordan 12 (wolf gray)

Jordan 12 (Bordeaux)

Jordan Retro 6

Jordan 1

2 pairs of Jordan Retro 11

Tempe police officers located the Chrysler 300 the three fled in later that morning with Barragan in the driver's seat and Peralta in the passenger seat, matching the suspect descriptions the victims gave.

Weston was at a Motel 6 in the area and was taken into custody.

Court documents say stolen boxes of shoes were found in the car, a machete was found in the center console. A handgun and more shoeboxes were found in the motel room.

Weston admitted to police he was involved in the robbery along with Barragan and Peralta. He also admitted he had a gun and hit the victim with it, a gun he took from a man days earlier who was trying to sell it but Weston drove off without paying. Weston is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm, court documents say.

Weston was booked on charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, armed robbery, burglary and possession of narcotic drugs.

Barragan was charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, armed robbery, burglary and misconduct involving weapons. Barragan is also a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess weapons.

Peralta faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, armed robbery, and burglary.