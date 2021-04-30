x
PD: 2 juveniles with serious injuries after car crash in Phoenix

The driver of a pickup truck fled when officers attempted a traffic stop, colliding with the juveniles' vehicle, police said.
PHOENIX — Two juveniles were transported to the hospital with serious injuries after their car collided with a driver fleeing from a traffic stop on Friday night. 

According to police, a traffic stop was attempted on a maroon pickup truck north of Indian School Road and 23rd Avenue around 7:15 p.m. The truck allegedly fled northbound as an officer approached on foot. 

At the intersection of Campbell Road and 23rd Avenue, the truck collided with a black sedan occupied by two juveniles, police said. 

Both of the kids were transferred to the hospital with serious injuries. 

The driver of the truck was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was not transported, police said.

Phoenix police are investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided. 

