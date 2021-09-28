PCSO warns public about suspicious man seeking videos related to teen homicide

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said an unknown man is going door-to-door seeking security footage tied to Sunday's murder of a San Tan Valley teen.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — An unknown man is going around San Tan Valley asking for home security footage related to an ongoing murder investigation, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The mysterious subject has been asking to look at videos recorded on the day 15-year-old Joshua McCoy was gunned down at a residence near Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail.

In one encounter, the unidentified man can be seen dressed in black asking a resident if they have "any evidence" associated with the recent shooting in the neighborhood.

The resident questioned why the man was going door-to-door in the middle of the night.

"Sir, I do apologize for coming so late. I will come back tomorrow," the stranger told the homeowner.

PCSO said the man is not affiliated with the homicide investigation and encouraged residents to call 520-866-5111 with any relevant information tied to McCoy's death.

The 15-year-old was found dead on Sunday and PCSO said the homicide appears to be an isolated incident.

McCoy's family is collecting donations through GoFundMe to cover the teenager's funeral expenses.

