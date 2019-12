COOLIDGE, Ariz. — Phoenix police said the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a Pinal County Sheriff's Office detention officer on Wednesday morning.

Police said Rick Vasquez, 42, was booked into Pinal County Jail on several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a video posted to Facebook that Vasquez was put on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Vasquez had been with PCSO since 2003.