PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - Mesa Police arrested a Pinal County Sheriff's Office detention officer Friday morning for sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old boy, Sheriff Mark Lamb said on Facebook.

According to a release sent out by the department, the detention officer is on administrative leave as Mesa PD is conducting a criminal investigation, which could lead to charges against the officer.

PCSO said the department is working with Mesa PD and will be conducting its own internal investigation as well.

The name of the officer has not yet been released, but PCSO said the detention officer has been with the department since 2009.

This is a developing story, we will update with new information as it becomes available.



