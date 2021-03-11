Suspect arrested in Pinal County for sexually assaulting child

Authorities in Pinal County say Jacob Sullivan was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young child.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old and giving them a sexually transmitted disease.

Jacob Sullivan, 26, was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Pinal County jail after a child accused him of assaulting them.

Last month, an urgent care facility in Queen Creek contacted PCSO about a young patient who had recently contracted a STD. The child told investigators Sullivan had abused them.

A warrant for Sullivan's arrest was issued on Monday. He's currently being held without bond.

