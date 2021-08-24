Payson police shoot, kill man who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint

Officials said the man did not comply with an officers' demands before they shot him.

PAYSON, Ariz. — A man was shot and killed by police officers in Payson Tuesday morning after he allegedly held a woman at gun point, officials said.

The Payson Police Department said it received reports of a man physically forcing a woman into a vehicle at gunpoint at the Safeway Foods on East Highway 260 at 12:14 a.m.

Police said several officers responded and found the vehicle in the parking lot. Officers said they gave commands and the woman got out of the vehicle and headed towards squad cars.

Officers allege the man quickly got out of the vehicle, turned towards them and made a motion as if he was reaching for a weapon from his waistband. The department has not specified if a weapon was actually found on the man.

The man allegedly did not comply with officers' commands which led to them shooting him an unknown amount of times, police said.

The 31-year-old man from New Mexico was flown to a hospital in Scottsdale for his injuries but eventually died.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will be conducting an investigation.

Three officers were involved: One has more than four years of experience, One with two years experience, and one with 13 months experience. The department has placed all of them on administrative leave pending an investigation.

