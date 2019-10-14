PHOENIX — A couple was arrested last week after they were found smoking fentanyl in a car with their young daughter in the back seat, according to court documents.

Police said in the probable cause statement that officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle and found Pablo and Denise Solorzano smoking in an SUV with the baby in the back.

The officers arrived to find smoke filling the car and flowing out of the windows, the court documents say.

Firefighters responded to evaluate the baby and could not wake her up for several minutes, according to the court documents. The child was taken to Maryvale hospital and found to have fentanyl in her system.

The Department of Child Services was notified and took custody of the girl.

Pablo reportedly told officers it was his wife’s birthday and that “he was stupid to buy drugs.” He also told the officers that he bought six Percocet pills.

Both Pablo and Denise are facing charges of endangerment and drug possession and use.