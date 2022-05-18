Paradise Valley purse theft caught on camera

The man could be seen on camera reaching into the victim's purse and stealing her wallet.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Olivia Brown was in town visiting family and was a first-timer at a neighborhood Italian spot in Paradise Valley.

She had stepped away from her mom and friend to use the restroom, so her mom picked up the purse and placed it on the backrest of the barstool.

That's when surveillance video from Nick's Italian in Paradise Valley shows a bar patron stealing Brown's wallet right out of her purse.

"That's an extension of me and that's very personal. The guy had a better angle, so he was able to grab around and grab my wallet and then pay his bill with my cash," she said.

Brown didn't notice the theft until the next day.

"I got a text message that said, 'someone tried to run your card at Whole Foods' and I was like, 'I didn't go to Whole Foods.' I looked in my purse and was like, 'oh my gosh, I don't have my wallet,'" she added.

She reached out to the restaurant hoping security footage would help her figure out when it went missing.

"I turned on my cameras, thinking it was going to be a long shot but sure enough within two minutes, I saw the guy steal her wallet out of her purse," General Manager Jason Brody told 12 News.

The Phoenix Police Department said this case and others like it serve as a reminder to remain vigilant when it comes to your personal property.

"You can never be too careful, especially with the way things are today, we have our IDs in our wallets and people can use that to steal your identity, it's not just that cash people are interested in nowadays," Sgt. Andy Williams said.

Brody added that the guy seen on video paid in cash for his two beers and left.

Meanwhile, Brown is hoping to get her wallet back that was a birthday gift but regardless, won't fall victim again.

"Better to be safe than sorry," she said. "If you don't want it taken just bring it with you to the bathroom, it'll save you so much trouble."

Up to Speed