No gun located at Paradise Honors High campus after lockdown

Police couldn't find any weapon and there is no active threat.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Students at a Surprise high school and middle school were locked down Tuesday afternoon after police received calls of a student with a gun on campus.

The incident was reported at Paradise Honors High School, and investigators said no gun could be found.

There is no active threat at the school.

Officers rushed to the campus near Cirrus and Cactus roads around 1 p.m., and the school went into lockdown. Police quickly located the student identified in the threat and couldn’t find any weapon.

It’s unclear why the student was believed to have a gun on campus. Police are still investigating the situation and looking into who reported the incident.

Police said faculty members handled the situation correctly which allowed officers to quickly bring the situation under control.

