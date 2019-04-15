PHOENIX — Police have arrested the owner of a Scottsdale furniture business after they say he set fire to the store from the inside.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, 75-year-old James Waller committed arson by setting his store, High Desert Rugs and Furnishings, on fire early Sunday morning.

The store is at Pinnacle Peak and Pima roads in north Scottsdale.

Waller also defaced several adjacent businesses and nearby cars with spray paint that morning, police say.

The Scottsdale Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the blaze with help from the store's fire sprinkler system.

Police say Waller was arrested and released pending felony charging through the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.