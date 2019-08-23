PHOENIX — A Peoria man was arrested Friday for allegedly molesting and sexually abusing four children and police are asking any additional victims to come forward.

Holland Woods, 57, was arrested and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on multiple counts of child sex crimes, including child molestation, sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor sexual abuse, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sex trafficking and kidnapping.

The Peoria Police Department said in a press release that the charges against Woods, also known as "Mutt," are preliminary and may be changed or amended.

The department said four different victims bravely came forward and alleged they had been molested and sexually abused by Woods over the last several years.

Some of the victims said the abuse started when they were as young as 8 and continued for several years. They also said the abuse included sexual intercourse.

The department said Woods was arrested at his home without incident.

Woods co-owns a non-profit youth basketball training program called "Underground Basketball," where he coaches and trains children in the Valley.

Anyone with information about this can contact Detective Vizcarra at 623-773-7055.

