9 people injured after shooter fires 'many rounds' into crowd in Central Phoenix

Authorities said an altercation turned into a shooting at a party in a Central Phoenix strip mall.

PHOENIX — Several people were shot after a shooting broke out during a party at a central Phoenix strip mall, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department said nine people were injured, including three who have life threatening injuries.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, police said roughly 100 people gathered for a party near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road. Authorities said an altercation turned into a shooting and "many rounds" were fired into the crowd.

Officials said the victims' date of births range from 1998 to 2004. One of the victims with non-life-threatening injuries was identified as an older teenage boy.

Police have not yet made any arrests and do not have information on a suspect. Authorities believe the shooter used a handgun in the incident.

Hatcher Road will be closed from 12th to 8th avenues for an extended period of time as investigations continue.

This is a developing story. Stay with us at 12 News for more information.

