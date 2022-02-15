Police investigating slew of tire slashings in Chandler neighborhood

The Chandler Police Department started receiving numerous calls reporting car damages Tuesday morning.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — At least 13 people had their tires slashed in a Chandler neighborhood overnight, authorities said.

On Chandler Boulevard, between Cooper and Gilbert roads, some residents woke up to slashed tires and broken car windows Tuesday morning. As of 10:30 a.m., the Chandler Police Department said they received 13 calls reporting the damage.

"These criminal damage incidents concern us and detectives are working hard to investigate the incidents and find those responsible," Sft. Jason McClimans said in a news release.

Officials are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or have video surveillance in the area to call police.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.