Over 1,700 packages of prohibited fireworks seized by Mesa police

Mesa police said one of the suspects is a convicted felon who was also found in possession of AR-15 rifles.

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa police have seized hundreds of prohibited fireworks this last week as the agency cracks down on illegal sale practices in the days leading up to the Fourth of July.

One of the seizures occurred on Wednesday near the 1200 block of North Mesa Drive after Mesa police found an online advertisement offering the sale of prohibited fireworks.

Investigators executed a search warrant in an apartment occupied by George Baber, 40, and seized 1,665 packages of illegal fireworks worth about $7,755. Mesa police also allegedly reported finding two AR-15 rifles in the residence.

According to court records, Baber has previously served time in prison and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Baber was charged with misdemeanor charges related to fireworks violations.

On June 24, Mesa police seized 129 prohibited fireworks worth about $4,000 from a smoke shop in the 300 block of West Brown.

Arizona law restricts when and what types of fireworks can be sold or used throughout the state.

Permitted consumer fireworks include:

Sparklers

Smoke devices

Novelties

Ground sparkling devices

Sparkling wheel devices

Ground-based sparklers

Prohibited consumer fireworks include:

Sky rockets/bottle rockets

Firecrackers

Reloadable shell device/Roman candles

Aerials

Single tube device

More information on Mesa's fireworks rules can be found here.

Anyone with information on illegal firework sales or illegal firework use, please call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

