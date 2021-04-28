Oregon man arrested for alleged Flagstaff homicide

Benjamin Mota has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after his travel companion was found dead by Coconino Sheriff's deputies, officials say.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — An Oregon man was arrested for Flagstaff homicide on Tuesday after Coconino County Sheriff's deputies found the body of his travel companion.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a missing woman, who was allegedly traveling to Flagstaff from Milwaukie, Oregon with the suspect, officials said.

Deputies were able to find a possible location where the couple was camping north of Fernwood off of Highway 89, deputies said.

Upon asking other campers and handing out flyers, deputies made contact with a woman who recognized the allegedly missing woman.

As deputies searched the area, they found the body of the woman, 38-year-old Melisa Rose Wheeler. Wheeler was known to have been traveling with Benjamin Mota, deputies said.

Mota had allegedly returned to Oregon driving the victim's car and had been arrested on other charges. Evidence led the sheriff's office to release a second-degree warrant for Mota, officials said.

Mota is awaiting extrication back to Flagstaff. He is being held on a $1 million bond.