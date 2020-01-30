PHOENIX — More than two dozen men were arrested as part of an undercover sex crime operation in the Phoenix area, the Phoenix Police Department announced Thursday.

The sting, called "Operation Silent Predator," resulted in the arrests of 27 men who allegedly solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts with children under the age of 14.

The suspects range in age between 21 and 69. Their names, charges and photos can be found in the below embed.

Operation Silent Predator was a coordinated effort with police from Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe and Chandler, the Homeland Security Investigations and the Attorney General's Office.

The sting "targeted the demand for child sex crimes and human trafficking," according to a press release.

Officers and undercover detectives placed ads on websites and apps that are commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sexual contact with children during the operation.

