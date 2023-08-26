One wounded in Phoenix shooting, police looking for suspect

Phoenix Police responded to a shooting call early Saturday morning where one individual was shot and the suspect left the area.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road in the early morning on Saturday. One person suffered a gunshot wound and is stable at the hospital, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting call at 12:45 a.m. at a large backyard gathering where an unknown suspect shot one individual and left the area.

Detectives are asking community members to call Silent Witness if they have any information regarding the incident. Anyone at the scene is also encouraged to call into Silent Witness with videos or pictures of the incident. All callers will stay anonymous.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

