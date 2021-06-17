One suspect in custody in West Valley shooting

The suspect was reportedly arrested during a traffic stop in a white Volkswagen Tiguan.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — One suspect is in custody after police reported a shooter on the run in the West Valley on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Around 12:30 p.m., Surprise police tweeted about a shooting that happened near 11400 W Bell Road.

The Surprise Police Department said around 1:15 p.m. the suspect was arrested during a traffic stop.

Peoria police said there were multiple shootings in the West Valley Thursday.

INCIDENT ALERT: @PeoriaPoliceAZ along with multiple agencies are investigating several shootings in the West Valley this afternoon. The suspect was quickly located & taken into custody in Surprise, by @Surprise_PD. More info will be provided as it becomes available. #PeoiraPDAZ — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) June 17, 2021

The southbound lanes of the Loop 303 freeway were closed at Lone Mountain Parkway in the West Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The on-ramps from Lake Pleasant, Lone Mountain and Happy Valley parkways were also closed.

Northern Avenue east and westbound between Glen Harbor Blvd. and 99th Ave due to a police investigation related to the shooting according to police.