FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A traffic stop in Flagstaff Wednesday night led to a shooting that left one suspect dead, another critically injured and an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper with an injured hand, DPS said in a release.

According to DPS, a trooper pulled over a 1990 Isuzi SUV for a traffic violation at 7:42 p.m. at a Maverick gas station on Kaibab Lane in Flagstaff. After the trooper exited his vehicle, the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

DPS said the suspect drove to a nearby residential area and the two suspects inside the vehicle jumped out and fled on foot.

DPS troopers, Flagstaff PD and a DPS Ranger helicopter created a search perimeter and looked for the suspects for more than an hour before getting a call from a homeowner at 8:44 p.m. with the possible location of the suspects.

DPS said troopers approached the two suspects in front of a home on Topeka Avenue and one suspect, 20-year-old Marcus Gishal, pointed and fired a handgun at troopers, hitting one in the left hand.

Troopers returned fire and struck Gishal, who was pronounced dead on scene. The other suspect, Preston Oszust, 20, was also hit by gunfire and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The injured trooper was transported to a hospital and later released.

Five troopers total were involved in the shooting, DPS said, just one was injured.

DPS also said Gishal and Oszust have criminal histories. Oszust had an active felony warrant out for his arrest due to a probation violation. Gishal was involved in a fight with a trooper in 2017 during a traffic stop when the trooper tried to arrest Gishal on a drug-related charge.

DPS said Wednesday's incident is under investigation.