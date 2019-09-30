MESA, Ariz. — One person has been taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being shot multiple times in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Police say they know who the suspect in the shooting is and they are actively pursuing that person.

The shooting happened near Main Street and Dobson Road.

The circumstances surround the shooting are unknown and police do not know the relationship between the suspect and victim, but said it appears to be an isolated incident.

Mesa PD is investigating.

We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.