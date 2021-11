The shooting happened near Gilbert and Germann roads on Saturday afternoon, police said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is investigating a road rage shooting that left one person dead on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened near Gilbert and Germann roads and one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect has been placed in police custody.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

