One person in serious condition after being shot in a Phoenix apartment complex

The suspect fled prior to officer arrival, police say.

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in an apartment complex in the area of 4000 West Camelback Road on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. When they arrived, multiple people reported hearing gunshots and directed officers to the victim, police said.

Officers and fire personnel rendered first aid and the victim was transferred to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.