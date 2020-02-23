MESA, Ariz. — Police say one man is dead and another in the hospital after a bar shooting in Mesa early Sunday morning and a suspect has been detained.

According to Mesa PD, officers responded to the shooting call around 3 a.m. at O'Kelley's Sports Bar & Grill near Guadalupe Road and the 101.

Officers located two victims of a shooting. One was pronounced dead and another man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and have not released further information.

