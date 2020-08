An argument between two Phoenix drivers turns deadly

PHOENIX — Two drivers got into an argument that led to a shooting in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon. One man was pronounced dead on scene and the other was detained, police said.

Around 1 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting call in the area of South 16th Street.

Investigators believe both men got out of their cars, each armed with a handgun, and began firing at each other, police said.