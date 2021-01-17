x
One man dead, six injured after shooting near 24th Street and University Drive

The shooting happened early Sunday morning near a night club, the Phoenix Police Department said.
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and six injured early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 24th Street and University Drive around 5 a.m., police said. The officers were responding to a shots fired call at a night club with multiple gunshots and people screaming.

Seven adult men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds, officers said. One of the men was pronounced dead. The surviving victims are being treated at local hospitals.

The investigation is still in "very early stages," police said. There have been no further details released regarding the investigation or the identities of the men involved.

