Man dead following a shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after one man died following a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

On Sept. 16 around 2:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the area of 1400 West Polk Street. An adult male was located and transferred to the hospital where he died, police said.

The Phoenix Police Department is conducting an investigation into the events leading up to the shooting.