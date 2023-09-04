One killed, several seriously injured in Parker crash involving 5 vehicles, police say

Police said the crash happened on Sept. 3 at around 3:30 p.m. near California Avenue and Riverside Drive.

PARKER, Ariz. — One person has died and several others were injured in a fiery crash involving five vehicles in Parker over the weekend, according to authorities.

The Parker Police Department said impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police said a commercial vehicle crashed into three other vehicles when it was traveling north on California Avenue. The vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at the time of the collision.

After they were hit, the three vehicles were forced into the parking lot of a nearby gas station.

The commercial vehicle and one of the other vehicles hit the gas station and burst into flames.

Another of the vehicles flipped after it hit a boulder in the parking lot.

The fifth vehicle involved in the crash was traveling in the southbound lane when it was also hit by the commercial vehicle.

Police said they can confirm one person died in the crash and several others were seriously injured.

According to police, the driver of the commercial vehicle, identified as Karan Singh, left the scene of the crash. Police later located Singh and he was arrested.

Singh is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder and eight counts of aggravated assault, according to police.

Singh has been booked into the La Paz County Jail.

