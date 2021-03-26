One in custody after car chase in West Valley

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the vehicle may have been a stolen car out of California.

One person is in custody after a pursuit in the West Valley ended on the I-10 near Litchfield Park on Friday afternoon.

A white sedan led authorities on a chase that touched both sides of the I-10, State Route 85 and the Loop 303, before the driver eventually pulled onto the shoulder to surrender on the I-10 eastbound.

Video from Sky 12 caught the end of the chase and authorities taking the suspect into custody.

Preliminary information from DPS said it may have been a stolen vehicle out of California. No further information has been made available.

No one else was seen in the vehicle and it's not believed at this time the pursuit caused any injuries or accidents, although the vehicle was seen getting close to cars and barriers multiple times.