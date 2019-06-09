PHOENIX — One person died and two others were injured after they were stabbed during a fight in west Phoenix on Thursday, police said.

Phoenix Police Department spokesman Sgt. Luis Samudio said police responded to a call of a stabbing Thursday afternoon in the area of 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

There was a fight between five people. During that fight, three people were stabbed.

All of the people who were injured were transported to the hospital, where one person died of their injuries.

The other two people are in stable condition.

Two suspects were located in a nearby apartment complex.

The investigation is ongoing.