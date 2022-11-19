PD: One man dies, multiple injured and one person in custody after Avondale shooting

The Avondale Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the area of Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AVONDALE, Ariz. — One man has died, multiple others injured and one person is in custody following a shooting in Avondale Saturday afternoon.

The Avondale Police Department confirmed the shooting happened sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. in the areas of Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road.

The suspect was in a vehicle when he began shooting but police say they are unsure what led up to the shooting. During the incident, the suspect crashed into other cars traveling on the road.

Police say at least 2 victims were involved and transported to the hospital. No information on the conditions of the victims was given.

Avondale police later confirmed with 12News that a man died from his injuries sustained in the shooting.

No other suspects are outstanding at this time, police said.

Avondale police are asking people to avoid the areas of McDowell Road between 111th and 119th avenues, and Avondale Boulevard from McDowell Road to Encanto Street.

The road closures will likely be in place until 9 or 10 p.m. Saturday night.

This is a developing scene. Stay tuned to 12News for updates.

Avondale Police confirmed an adult male has died from this afternoon’s shooting @12News — Jade Cunningham (@Cunningham_JL) November 20, 2022

***TRAFFIC ALERT***

Please stay out of the areas McDowell Rd between 111th to 119th Ave, and Avondale Blvd from McDowell Rd to Encanto St. until further notice. Thank you! — Avondale Police (@AZAvondalePD) November 19, 2022

Scene at McDowell Rd and Avondale Blvd. Several wrecked vehicles, the one closest to me has a bullet hole through back window. Waiting updates from Avondale Police pic.twitter.com/Aq5zKVzNQc — Jade Cunningham (@Cunningham_JL) November 19, 2022

I-10 at Avondale: The Westbound and Eastbound on-ramps are closed due to law enforcement activity.



Motorists are advised to expect delays. pic.twitter.com/26y0hjUNWg — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 19, 2022

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.