Man accused of running over, killing pedestrian during altercation in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed one person in Tempe on Sunday, police said.

David Michael Gonzales is suspected of hitting and killing a man identified as Joseph Henry.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, Tempe police said a large white box truck with two men inside was going southbound on Forest Avenue when it pulled up to a red light at University Drive and Henry approached the truck on foot.

Officials said Henry jumped on the driver's side of the truck, and he and Gonzales began fighting through the window.

When the light turned green, Gonzales allegedly turned eastbound on University Drive, causing Henry to fall off the truck and be run over.

Police said Gonzales continued to drive for a short time before he was detained by officers.

