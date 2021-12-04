One dead, one in custody after murder at Gilbert group home, police say

Police say officers responded to the home in Gilbert around 5 a.m. and located one man dead, and arrested the suspect.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Police Department said one person is dead and another in custody after an incident at a group home in Gilbert on Monday morning.

Gilbert PD says officers responded to the home in a neighborhood near Pecos Road and Higley Drive around 5 a.m. for an "unknown trouble" call, and officers located 49-year-old Steven Howells dead in the home with "obvious injuries."

Police say the suspect, 37-year-old Christopher Lambeth, was arrested and booked with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on one count of second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing and Gilbert police have not released further information on the incident.