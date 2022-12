One dead in shooting at apartment near 19th and Norther

PHOENIX — One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex near 19th and Northern avenues.

The shooting was reported at 6:41 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the male victim who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix Fire Department.

Officers also made contact with an “adult male related to the shooting,” police said.