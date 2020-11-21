One dead, four injured after shooting in Phoenix

The shooting happened near the intersection of North 35th Avenue and West Earll Drive early Saturday morning, police said.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and four other people are injured after a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Phoenix, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The shooting took place at around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 21 near the intersection of North 35th Avenue and West Earll Drive, police said. Officers responded to the scene and initially only saw a woman with a gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital.

The woman later died at the hospital, police said.

At the same time, four other individuals with gunshot wounds arrived at different medical facilities, police said. Preliminary information indicates they were involved in the same incident.

Police have said the investigation is ongoing.