Recently obtained police reports from the Prague Police Department in Oklahoma shed new light on how the woman who allegedly killed her three children in Phoenix Monday previously had these children taken away.

Rachel Henry, 22, is accused of the callous murder of her three children 3-year-old Zane Henry, 1-year-old Miraya Henry and 7-month-old Catalaya Rios.

Henry moved to the Phoenix area from Oklahoma in June, authorities say.

She had several contacts with local police during her time in Oklahoma.

Police responded to a call in 2016 of her having an argument with her mother. The police report alleges they were arguing because Henry's mother did not want her dating Pedro Rios, the father of her children, according to police records.

Pedro Rios, 3-year-old Zane Henry, 1-year-old Miraya Henry and 7-month-old Catalaya Rios.

Courtesy of family

The couple's relationship seemed to be far from perfect. Prague Police were called to the apartment she and Rios shared in April 2017.

Henry reportedly told an officer she and her boyfriend Pedro got into an argument.

"She stated that he threatened her and her 6 month old child," the police report said.

Henry told police "he took all her money" and she was scared he would come back and "break out the windows in her truck and hurt her or her child."

RELATED: 'They were babies, they were innocent': Aunt of 3 kids allegedly killed by mom in Phoenix home speaks out

RELATED: Mom allegedly confesses to smothering 3 kids to death in Phoenix home

RELATED: What are the next steps in case involving the death of 3 kids?

About a year later on July 4, 2018, a Prague Police officer was called to assist an Oklahoma Department of Human Services social worker to do a welfare check on the couple's two children.

No one answered the door at the apartment after two attempts.

The officer and the social worker went back the next day, according to a police report.

They were able to speak with Henry this time. She reportedly told them "she was in the process of leaving and getting away from Pedro Rios."

The social worker was helping Henry get into a different apartment to "protect the children and Ms. Henry from Mr. Rios," a police report said.

The help came with a stipulation.

"If Ms. Henry was seen back at the apartment or with Mr. Rios, DHS would take the children," a police report said.

Henry reportedly left that day and went to stay with a friend. But the separation did not seem to last long according to an August 2018 police report.

An officer was sent to do a welfare check on Henry's two children that were reportedly left home alone.

According to the police report, an officer stopped Henry as she was leaving a grocery store to see if she had her children with her.

Police say Rios was riding with her, but not her children.

When they got to the apartment the officers asked to go inside and check on the kids. She claimed she was evicted and could not get it the apartment. She also said her children were with a friend.

Police later found out she was not evicted and the children were not with that friend.

A few days later Oklahoma DHS called on police to accompany a social worker to check on the children again.

Henry claimed her children were not there until a baby started crying from inside the apartment.

Authorities found her two kids and Rios inside.

As part of the safety plan Henry established with DHS she was not supposed to be with Rios if she was going to keep her kids, police say.

"Since she did not follow through with the safety plan they would have to find another place for the children to stay," according to the police report.

Her children were placed with Rios's grandmother for seven days.

What happened with the case in Oklahoma after that is unclear. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services refused to release any details about any prior contacts with Henry or her children, citing state privacy laws.

Six months after moving to Phoenix, Henry found herself face-to-face again with police officers, this time allegedly confessing to smothering her three children to death.

Henry was arrested Monday and booked on three counts of first-degree murder.