SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman attending a conference in Scottsdale claims she was assaulted by a man also attending the conference.

Ronald Rhoden, 51 of Ohio, was arrested for felony kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual abuse and aggravated assault.

The victim reportedly told police she was a Scottsdale bar with some other people from a conference on the evening of Dec. 1.

Rhoden was part of that group of people, according to court documents. It is unclear from court paperwork if Rhoden and the victim work together, but they have mutual friends and know each other.

MCSO

Investigators say he went up to the victim and rubbed his groin area on her in an attempt to pick her up. She refused his advances and continued to enjoy her time at the bar.

Later on in the night, Rhoden appeared to be very drunk. The woman decided to help him get back to The Saguaro Scottsdale hotel, located at 4000 N. Drinkwater Boulevard. They reportedly rode in a golf cart back to the hotel together and she walked him up to his room.

The victim told investigators that's when he grabbed her and forced her on the bed.

"Suddenly he was not seemingly as drunk as she had thought as it appeared he knew what he wanted to do to her," court paperwork said.

The victim alleged Rhoden straddled her and put his hands around her throat. She said she was able to get away and ran out of the room down the hallway. Rhoden ran after her and his door shut behind him and locked.

The victim said he followed her down to the lobby. According to investigators, in an attempt to get away she went with him to the receptionist to get a new room key.

She again walked him up to his room and got him inside --this time with caution. She then quickly went back to her room.

Rhoden allegedly followed her to her room. When she got to her room, she told her roommate what happened. Her roommate told Rhoden to leave.

He allegedly sent her text messages the next day apologizing.

The victim reported the incident to the police and was examined at the hospital. The victim had four abrasions on her neck, according to court documents.

Rhoden was booked at the Scottsdale City Jail on Dec. 3.